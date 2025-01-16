An America East contest has the Maine Black Bears (10-8) and the NJIT Highlanders (3-14) squaring off on Thursday morning. The Black Bears have won two straight games. On Jan. 11, Maine torched Albany, 87-66. On the other side, the Highlanders have dropped two straight games. The UMass Lowell outmatched NJIT, 70-62, on Saturday.

Tipoff from the Wellness and Events Center is at 11 a.m. ET. The Black Bears are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Maine vs. NJIT odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 131. Before making any NJIT vs. Maine picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 11 of the 2024-25 season on a 195-134 betting roll (+2882) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Maine vs. NJIT and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Maine vs. NJIT:

Maine vs. NJIT spread: Black Bears -9.5

Maine vs. NJIT over/under: 131 points

Maine vs. NJIT money line: Black Bears -463, Highlanders +353

Maine vs. NJIT picks: See picks here

Maine vs. NJIT streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Maine can cover

Senior guard AJ Lopez is a consistent and smooth three-level scorer for the Black Bears. The New York native logs 14.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He knocks down 43% of his 3-pointers as well. Lopez has scored 15-plus points in three straight games. On Jan. 11 against Albany, Lopez had 16 points and two assists.

Senior guard Kellen Tynes is another shot creator. Tynes averages 12.8 points, 4.9 assists and 3.4 steals per game. He's recorded at least 15 points in four of the last six matchups. On Jan. 9 against Binghamton, Tynes had a season-high 25 points, six assists and six steals. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why NJIT can cover

Sophomore guard Sebastian Robinson has been a downhill scorer and a passer with good vision. Robinson averages 13.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The New Jersey native has scored 20-plus points in consecutive games. In his last matchup, Robinson had 21 points, four rebounds and six assists.

Senior guard Keshon Gilbert brings impressive court vision and scoring ability on the floor. He leads the team in assists (4.7) to go along with 16.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. On Jan. 4 versus Baylor, Gilbert finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Maine vs. NJIT picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, predicting the teams combine for 136 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Maine vs. NJIT, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.