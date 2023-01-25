Who's Playing

UMass Lowell @ Maine

Current Records: UMass Lowell 17-4; Maine 7-12

What to Know

The Maine Black Bears have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the UMass Lowell River Hawks and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 15 of 2020. Maine and UMass Lowell will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cross Insurance Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Black Bears took their contest against the Binghamton Bearcats on Sunday by a conclusive 78-57 score. The oddsmakers were on Maine's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, the Bryant Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday UMass Lowell proved too difficult a challenge. UMass Lowell captured a comfortable 98-79 victory.

The wins brought Maine up to 7-12 and the River Hawks to 17-4. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Black Bears rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.8 on average. Less enviably, UMass Lowell has allowed their opponents an average of 8.8 steals per game, the 358th most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cross Insurance Center -- Bangor, Maine

Cross Insurance Center -- Bangor, Maine Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UMass Lowell have won nine out of their last 13 games against Maine.