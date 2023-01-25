Who's Playing
UMass Lowell @ Maine
Current Records: UMass Lowell 17-4; Maine 7-12
What to Know
The Maine Black Bears have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the UMass Lowell River Hawks and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 15 of 2020. Maine and UMass Lowell will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cross Insurance Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Black Bears took their contest against the Binghamton Bearcats on Sunday by a conclusive 78-57 score. The oddsmakers were on Maine's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Meanwhile, the Bryant Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday UMass Lowell proved too difficult a challenge. UMass Lowell captured a comfortable 98-79 victory.
The wins brought Maine up to 7-12 and the River Hawks to 17-4. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Black Bears rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.8 on average. Less enviably, UMass Lowell has allowed their opponents an average of 8.8 steals per game, the 358th most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cross Insurance Center -- Bangor, Maine
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UMass Lowell have won nine out of their last 13 games against Maine.
- Jan 05, 2023 - UMass Lowell 72 vs. Maine 70
- Feb 02, 2022 - UMass Lowell 62 vs. Maine 50
- Jan 19, 2022 - UMass Lowell 71 vs. Maine 62
- Feb 12, 2020 - UMass Lowell 71 vs. Maine 63
- Jan 15, 2020 - Maine 104 vs. UMass Lowell 98
- Feb 27, 2019 - UMass Lowell 70 vs. Maine 61
- Jan 30, 2019 - Maine 78 vs. UMass Lowell 59
- Feb 21, 2018 - UMass Lowell 88 vs. Maine 76
- Jan 31, 2018 - UMass Lowell 88 vs. Maine 64
- Feb 09, 2017 - UMass Lowell 100 vs. Maine 68
- Jan 11, 2017 - Maine 73 vs. UMass Lowell 71
- Feb 11, 2016 - UMass Lowell 108 vs. Maine 95
- Jan 13, 2016 - Maine 95 vs. UMass Lowell 81