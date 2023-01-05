An America East conference matchup features the UMass Lowell River Hawks (13-2) hosting the Maine Black Bears (6-7) on Thursday evening. The Black Bears have dropped three straight games, falling 74-73 in overtime to Harvard on Dec. 28. Meanwhile, the River Hawks are winners of two in a row. In its last outing, UMass Lowell defeated NJIT 67-64.

Tip-off from the Costello Athletic Center in Lowell is set for 6 p.m. ET. The River Hawks are 12-point favorites in the latest Maine vs. UMass Lowell odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 138.5. Before locking in any UMass Lowell vs. Maine picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 9 of the season 30-16 on all-top rated college basketball picks, returning more than $800 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Maine vs. UMass Lowell and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for UMass Lowell vs. Maine:

Maine vs. UMass Lowell spread: River Hawks -12

Maine vs. UMass Lowell over/under: 138.5 points

Maine vs. UMass Lowell money line: River Hawks -800, Black Bears +550

ME: Black Bears are 3-1-1 ATS in their last five games following a straight-up loss

UMASS: Over is 4-0 in River Hawks last four Thursday games

Maine vs. UMass Lowell picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why UMass Lowell can cover



Junior forward Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is the top offensive threat for the River Hawks. Coulibaly can get a bucket from the post and owns a soft touch around the rim. The Mali native leads the team in scoring (13) and rebounding (8.6) while shooting 63% from the field. He's logged five double-doubles on the year thus far. On Dec. 21, Coulibaly finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Junior guard Ayinde Hikim is able to orchestrate the offense and find the open man. Hikim can quickly scan the floor, leading the team in assists (4.1) with 10.1 points and 1.4 steals per game. The D.C. native has swiped at least three steals in three of his last six outings. In his last contest, Hikim supplied 12 points, two assists and four steals.

Why Maine can cover

Sophomore guard Kellen Tynes is an impactful force in the backcourt for the Black Bears. Tynes is aggressive with the ball in his hands and likes to play downhill. The Nova Scotia native also reads the defense fairly well, ranking second on the team in assists (4). He's first on the squad with 15 points and 4 rebounds per game. Additionally, Tynes is active in passing lanes and is first in the America East conference in steals (3.1).

Senior guard Gedi Juozapaitis spaces the floor out with his reliable jumper from the perimeter. Juozapaitis is shooting 42% from beyond the arc on 5.5 attempts per game. The England native looks to create his own shot and penetrate the lane. Juozapaitis averages 13.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. He's scored 15-plus in seven games this season.

How to make Maine vs. UMass Lowell picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 138 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UMass Lowell vs. Maine? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 30-16 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.