Who's Playing
Vermont @ Maine
Current Records: Vermont 13-10; Maine 10-13
What to Know
The Maine Black Bears are 0-20 against the Vermont Catamounts since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. Maine and Vermont will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET at Cross Insurance Center. The Black Bears are out to stop an eight-game streak of losses at home.
The UMBC Retrievers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Maine proved too difficult a challenge. Maine put a hurting on UMBC at home to the tune of 84-49.
Meanwhile, the Catamounts had enough points to win and then some against the Albany Great Danes this past Saturday, taking their matchup 87-68.
The wins brought Maine up to 10-13 and Vermont to 13-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Maine ranks sixth in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.8 on average. But Vermont comes into the contest boasting the 33rd fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.4. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cross Insurance Center -- Bangor, Maine
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Catamounts are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Black Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Vermont have won all of the games they've played against Maine in the last nine years.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Vermont 66 vs. Maine 45
- Mar 01, 2022 - Vermont 75 vs. Maine 56
- Jan 29, 2022 - Vermont 81 vs. Maine 68
- Jan 17, 2021 - Vermont 88 vs. Maine 60
- Jan 16, 2021 - Vermont 65 vs. Maine 30
- Mar 07, 2020 - Vermont 61 vs. Maine 50
- Feb 05, 2020 - Vermont 77 vs. Maine 52
- Jan 22, 2020 - Vermont 59 vs. Maine 57
- Mar 09, 2019 - Vermont 73 vs. Maine 57
- Feb 06, 2019 - Vermont 86 vs. Maine 63
- Jan 09, 2019 - Vermont 73 vs. Maine 49
- Mar 03, 2018 - Vermont 75 vs. Maine 60
- Feb 27, 2018 - Vermont 74 vs. Maine 62
- Jan 15, 2018 - Vermont 83 vs. Maine 62
- Mar 01, 2017 - Vermont 86 vs. Maine 41
- Feb 01, 2017 - Vermont 74 vs. Maine 53
- Jan 05, 2017 - Vermont 90 vs. Maine 77
- Mar 02, 2016 - Vermont 99 vs. Maine 82
- Feb 03, 2016 - Vermont 85 vs. Maine 68
- Jan 06, 2016 - Vermont 90 vs. Maine 72