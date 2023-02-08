Who's Playing

Vermont @ Maine

Current Records: Vermont 13-10; Maine 10-13

What to Know

The Maine Black Bears are 0-20 against the Vermont Catamounts since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. Maine and Vermont will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET at Cross Insurance Center. The Black Bears are out to stop an eight-game streak of losses at home.

The UMBC Retrievers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Maine proved too difficult a challenge. Maine put a hurting on UMBC at home to the tune of 84-49.

Meanwhile, the Catamounts had enough points to win and then some against the Albany Great Danes this past Saturday, taking their matchup 87-68.

The wins brought Maine up to 10-13 and Vermont to 13-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Maine ranks sixth in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.8 on average. But Vermont comes into the contest boasting the 33rd fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.4. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cross Insurance Center -- Bangor, Maine

Odds

The Catamounts are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Black Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Vermont have won all of the games they've played against Maine in the last nine years.