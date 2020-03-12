Major conferences following NCAA Tournament's lead in restricting fans over coronavirus concerns
Conferences began following the NCAA's lead on Wednesday evening amid coronavirus concerns
Six of college basketball's most visible conferences are following the lead of the NCAA. Beginning with Thursday's games, the general public will not be allowed to attend their men's basketball tournaments in response to the coronavirus.
The Big Ten, Big 12, ACC, AAC, Pac-12 and SEC each made similar announcements Wednesday evening just hours after the NCAA announced that the NCAA Tournament, which begins next week, will be restricted to "only essential staff and limited family attendance."
"The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis," the Big Ten said in its announcement.
The NCAA's move left individual leagues to figure out if they should follow their lead and restrict attendance at conference tournaments that are scheduled to continue through Sunday. The ACC cited the "rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19" in its decision to restrict public access. By 9:30 p.m. Eastern, the Big East was the only major conference that had not announced a restricted attendance policy for the rest of the week.
Other leagues, such as the MAC and Big West, restricted their conference tournaments to the public before the NCAA's decision on Wednesday, while the Ivy League cancelled its league tournament Tuesday -- and all spring sports on Wednesday -- amid concern over the coronavirus.
But it was clear Wednesday that the NCAA's decision to close the NCAA Tournament to the public set the precedent that conference tournaments fell in line with that decision, even as fans filled arenas around the country for first-and second-round conference tournament games.
The SEC cited the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel's recommendation against allowing fans in its statement, which was released between its two first-round games on Wednesday.
"We regret the inconvenience and disappointment this decision has caused our fans, especially those who have already traveled to Nashville for the tournament," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in the statement.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Play the official bracket game of the NCAA® now!
-
Tennessee vs. Alabama odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Alabama vs. Tennessee matchup 10,000...
-
Michigan vs. Rutgers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Michigan vs. Rutgers matchup 10,000...
-
NCAA tourney to be held without fans
There will be no fans allowed at the 2020 NCAA Tournament
-
Ohio governor: No fans at NCAA games
There will be no spectators at NCAA Tournament games in Ohio due to an imminent executive order...
-
Big 12 still assessing coronavirus risk
Though the Big 12 starts tourney play on Wednesday night, it could alter its attendance plans...
-
Top 25 And 1: Zags steady at No. 2
Mark Few is officially in the NCAA Tournament for the 21st time in 21 years as a head coach
-
Coronavirus updates: College basketball
Some games have been canceled, while others will be played without fans in attendance
-
2020 Big 12 Tournament bracket, updates
Here's everything you need to know to follow 2020 Big 12 Tournament action throughout the event