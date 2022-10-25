Steve Masiello is no longer the coach of Manhattan's men's basketball program after being fired, sources told CBS Sports.

Specifics of why the coach was terminated after 11 seasons aren't clear, but sources said Masiello's contract was set to expire this season, and that a fractured relationship with Jaspers athletic director Marianne Reilly played a factor in the sever. Masiello took Manhattan to the NCAA Tournament in 2014 and 2015 but failed to coach the Jaspers to an above-.500 record since.

Masiello nearly left Manhattan in 2014, when he agreed to be the coach at South Florida. That job offer was rescinded after it became known Masiello did not complete his undergraduate degree at the University of Kentucky. He subsequently attained his degree that offseason and was allowed to return to Manhattan and resume his role as head coach for the 2014-15 season. He went 162-177, finishing seventh or worse in the MAAC the past four seasons.

The news lands in advance of what might be a fruitful season for Manhattan. The Jaspers are expected to be a MAAC contender; the team was selected second in the conference's preseason coaches poll. Manhattan forward Jose Perez was the league's preseason player of the year selection.

An official announcement from Manhattan, including who will be named interim head coach, is expected soon. The Jaspers open the season Nov. 7 at VCU.