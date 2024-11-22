Who's Playing

Army Black Knights @ Manhattan Jaspers

Current Records: Army 3-2, Manhattan 2-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Army Black Knights will face off against the Manhattan Jaspers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Draddy Gymnasium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Army took a loss when they played away from home on Friday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They came out on top against FDU by a score of 84-70.

Army's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Josh Scovens, who had 21 points in addition to seven rebounds. What's more, Scovens also racked up three assists, the most he's had since back in January. Jalen Rucker was another key player, earning 19 points plus six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Manhattan last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of FDU by a score of 85-82. The Jaspers haven't had much luck with the Knights recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Even though they lost, Manhattan was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive matches.

Army's victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-2. As for Manhattan, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Army has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Manhattan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Army and Manhattan were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, but Army came up empty-handed after a 72-71 loss. Can Army avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Manhattan won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.