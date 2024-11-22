Who's Playing

Army Black Knights @ Manhattan Jaspers

Current Records: Army 3-2, Manhattan 2-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Army Black Knights are taking a road trip to face off against the Manhattan Jaspers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Draddy Gymnasium. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both will really light up the scoreboard.

Army took a loss when they played away from home on Friday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They walked away with an 84-70 victory over FDU.

Army's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Josh Scovens led the charge by earning 21 points plus seven rebounds. What's more, Scovens also racked up three assists, the most he's had since back in January. Jalen Rucker was another key player, earning 19 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Manhattan last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of FDU by a score of 85-82. The Jaspers have struggled against the Knights recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Even though they lost, Manhattan was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive games.

Army's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-2. As for Manhattan, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Army has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Manhattan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Army and Manhattan were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, but Army came up empty-handed after a 72-71 loss. Can Army avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Army is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Manhattan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Knights as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Manhattan won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.