Who's Playing

Canisius Golden Griffins @ Manhattan Jaspers

Current Records: Canisius 12-17, Manhattan 7-21

How To Watch

What to Know

The Canisius Golden Griffins and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in a MAAC clash at 4:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Draddy Gymnasium. Despite being away, Canisius is looking at a 1.5-point advantage in the spread.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.8% worse than the opposition, a fact Canisius found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 74-62 to the Stags. Canisius has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Canisius' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Youri Fritz, who scored 11 points, and Frank Mitchell who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds. Fritz didn't help Canisius' cause all that much against Pittsburgh back in December of 2023 but the same can't be said for this game.

Meanwhile, the Jaspers strolled past the Gaels with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 77-60. That 17 point margin sets a new team best for Manhattan this season.

Manhattan's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Shaquil Bender, who scored 20 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. Bender is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaden Winston, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 13 assists.

The Golden Griffins' defeat dropped their record down to 12-17. As for the Jaspers, their victory ended a nine-game drought at home and bumped them up to 7-21.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Canisius have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Manhattan, though, as they've been averaging only 33 rebounds per game. Given Canisius' sizable advantage in that area, Manhattan will need to find a way to close that gap.

Canisius was able to grind out a solid win over Manhattan in their previous matchup back in January, winning 82-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Canisius since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Canisius is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Manhattan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Griffins as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Canisius has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Manhattan.