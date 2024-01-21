Who's Playing

Fairfield Stags @ Manhattan Jaspers

Current Records: Fairfield 11-7, Manhattan 4-11

When: Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

What to Know

Fairfield and Manhattan are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Draddy Gymnasium. Manhattan took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Fairfield, who comes in off a win.

On Friday, the Stags were able to grind out a solid victory over the Peacocks, taking the game 76-67. The win made it back-to-back wins for Fairfield.

Meanwhile, Manhattan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their eighth straight loss. They took a 81-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Peacocks. That's two games in a row now that Manhattan has lost by exactly 13 points.

The Stags are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 contests, which provided a massive bump to their 11-7 record this season. As for the Jaspers, they bumped their record down to 4-11 with that loss, which was their fourth straight at home.

Fairfield and Manhattan were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in February of 2023, but Fairfield came up empty-handed after a 73-72 defeat. Can Fairfield avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Manhattan and Fairfield both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.