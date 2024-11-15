Who's Playing

Fordham Rams @ Manhattan Jaspers

Current Records: Fordham 2-1, Manhattan 1-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Fordham Rams are taking a road trip to face off against the Manhattan Jaspers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Draddy Gymnasium. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Tuesday, Fordham strolled past Binghamton with points to spare, taking the game 78-63. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Rams.

Among those leading the charge was Jackie Johnson III, who went 8 for 12 en route to 23 points plus five rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Matt Zona, who scored nine points in addition to five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Manhattan, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road last Monday. They took down Mercy 88-71 on Tuesday. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Jaspers considering their 49-point performance the game before.

Manhattan smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Mercy only pulled down nine.

Fordham now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Manhattan, the win got them back to even at 1-1.

Everything came up roses for Fordham against Manhattan in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, as the team secured a 93-61 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Fordham since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Fordham has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Manhattan.