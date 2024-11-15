Who's Playing

Fordham Rams @ Manhattan Jaspers

Current Records: Fordham 2-1, Manhattan 1-1

The Manhattan Jaspers will face off against the Fordham Rams at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Draddy Gymnasium. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Manhattan took a loss when they played away from home last Monday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Tuesday. They strolled past Mercy with points to spare, taking the game 88-71. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Jaspers considering their 49-point performance the contest before.

Manhattan smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Mercy only pulled down nine.

Meanwhile, Fordham didn't have too much trouble with Binghamton on Tuesday as they won 78-63. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Rams.

Among those leading the charge was Jackie Johnson III, who went 8 for 12 en route to 23 points plus five rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Matt Zona, who earned nine points plus five rebounds and two steals.

The victory got Manhattan back to even at 1-1. As for Fordham, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

Manhattan took a serious blow against Fordham in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, falling 93-61. Will Manhattan have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Manhattan is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 12-15-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Fordham is a big 8.5-point favorite against Manhattan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Fordham has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Manhattan.