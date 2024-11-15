Who's Playing
Fordham Rams @ Manhattan Jaspers
Current Records: Fordham 2-1, Manhattan 1-1
How To Watch
- When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
What to Know
The Manhattan Jaspers will face off against the Fordham Rams at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Draddy Gymnasium. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Manhattan took a loss when they played away from home last Monday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Tuesday. They strolled past Mercy with points to spare, taking the game 88-71. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Jaspers considering their 49-point performance the contest before.
Manhattan smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Mercy only pulled down nine.
Meanwhile, Fordham didn't have too much trouble with Binghamton on Tuesday as they won 78-63. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Rams.
Among those leading the charge was Jackie Johnson III, who went 8 for 12 en route to 23 points plus five rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Matt Zona, who earned nine points plus five rebounds and two steals.
The victory got Manhattan back to even at 1-1. As for Fordham, they now have a winning record of 2-1.
Manhattan took a serious blow against Fordham in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, falling 93-61. Will Manhattan have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Manhattan is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 12-15-1 record against the spread.
Odds
Fordham is a big 8.5-point favorite against Manhattan, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 7.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 141.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Fordham has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Manhattan.
- Nov 27, 2023 - Fordham 93 vs. Manhattan 61
- Nov 12, 2021 - Manhattan 66 vs. Fordham 60
- Dec 07, 2019 - Manhattan 54 vs. Fordham 53
- Dec 01, 2018 - Fordham 57 vs. Manhattan 56
- Nov 26, 2017 - Fordham 70 vs. Manhattan 57
- Dec 10, 2016 - Manhattan 60 vs. Fordham 53
- Nov 28, 2015 - Fordham 87 vs. Manhattan 64