Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ Manhattan Jaspers

Current Records: Iona 14-15, Manhattan 6-21

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Iona Gaels and the Manhattan Jaspers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 7th at Draddy Gymnasium. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Iona will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Iona came into Sunday's game having lost four straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with a 71-64 win over the Red Foxes on Sunday. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 135 point over/under.

Manhattan won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Sunday. They took a serious blow against the Peacocks, falling 89-57. Manhattan found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 18 fewer assists than your opponent.

The Gaels' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 14-15. As for the Jaspers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 18 of their last 20 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-21 record this season.

Iona was able to grind out a solid victory over Manhattan in their previous meeting back in February, winning 73-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for Iona since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Iona is a solid 7-point favorite against Manhattan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145 points.

Series History

Iona has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Manhattan.