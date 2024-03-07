Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ Manhattan Jaspers

Current Records: Iona 14-15, Manhattan 6-21

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Iona Gaels and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in a MAAC clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 7th at Draddy Gymnasium. Manhattan took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Iona, who comes in off a win.

Iona can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Sunday. They walked away with a 71-64 victory over the Red Foxes. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 135 point over/under.

Manhattan won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Sunday. They were completely outmatched by the Peacocks on the road and fell 89-57. Manhattan found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 18 fewer assists than your opponent.

The Gaels' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 14-15. As for the Jaspers, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 18 of their last 20 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-21 record this season.

Iona was able to grind out a solid win over the Jaspers when the teams last played back in February, winning 73-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for Iona since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Iona has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Manhattan.