Marist Red Foxes @ Manhattan Jaspers
Current Records: Marist 14-9, Manhattan 5-19
- When: Friday, February 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Manhattan Jaspers and the Marist Red Foxes are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 23rd at Draddy Gymnasium. The timing isn't great for Manhattan: they have been struggling with eight straight losses at home, while the Red Foxes have snatched up three consecutive wins on the road.
It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 16 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Manhattan found out the hard way on Sunday. They were completely outmatched by the Broncs at home and fell 104-62. Manhattan has struggled against the Broncs recently, as their game on Sunday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.
Meanwhile, Marist's and the Golden Griffins' contest on Friday was close at halftime, but the Red Foxes turned on the heat in the second half with 44 points. The Red Foxes were the clear victor by a 78-55 margin over the Golden Griffins.
The Jaspers have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 16 of their last 17 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-19 record this season. As for the Red Foxes, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-9 record this season.
Manhattan came up short against the Red Foxes in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 70-56. Will Manhattan have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Marist has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Manhattan.
- Dec 03, 2023 - Marist 70 vs. Manhattan 56
- Mar 07, 2023 - Marist 61 vs. Manhattan 50
- Feb 24, 2023 - Marist 81 vs. Manhattan 58
- Dec 19, 2022 - Manhattan 80 vs. Marist 69
- Feb 25, 2022 - Marist 74 vs. Manhattan 56
- Jan 30, 2022 - Manhattan 72 vs. Marist 66
- Dec 20, 2020 - Marist 72 vs. Manhattan 67
- Dec 19, 2020 - Marist 61 vs. Manhattan 39
- Feb 26, 2020 - Manhattan 65 vs. Marist 56
- Jan 22, 2020 - Marist 75 vs. Manhattan 73