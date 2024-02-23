Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Manhattan Jaspers

Current Records: Marist 14-9, Manhattan 5-19

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, February 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Manhattan Jaspers and the Marist Red Foxes are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 23rd at Draddy Gymnasium. The timing isn't great for Manhattan: they have been struggling with eight straight losses at home, while the Red Foxes have snatched up three consecutive wins on the road.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 16 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Manhattan found out the hard way on Sunday. They were completely outmatched by the Broncs at home and fell 104-62. Manhattan has struggled against the Broncs recently, as their game on Sunday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Marist's and the Golden Griffins' contest on Friday was close at halftime, but the Red Foxes turned on the heat in the second half with 44 points. The Red Foxes were the clear victor by a 78-55 margin over the Golden Griffins.

The Jaspers have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 16 of their last 17 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-19 record this season. As for the Red Foxes, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-9 record this season.

Manhattan came up short against the Red Foxes in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 70-56. Will Manhattan have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Marist has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Manhattan.