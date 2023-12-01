Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Manhattan Jaspers

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 1-4, Manhattan 3-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

What to Know

Manhattan will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Manhattan Jaspers and the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Draddy Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Monday, the Jaspers took a serious blow against the Rams, falling 93-61. Manhattan has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Mt St Mary's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 87-83 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bison. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The losses dropped both teams to an identical 3-3.

Not only did Mt St Mary's and Manhattan lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As for their next game, Mt St Mary's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This will be Manhattan's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Manhattan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Mt St Mary's struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Mt St Mary's is a 3.5-point favorite against Manhattan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mountaineers, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135 points.

Series History

Manhattan and Mt St Mary's both have 1 win in their last 2 games.