Rider Broncs @ Manhattan Jaspers

Current Records: Rider 9-16, Manhattan 5-18

When: Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Rider has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Draddy Gymnasium. Manhattan took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Rider, who comes in off a win.

On Friday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Broncs beat the Mountaineers 61-57.

Meanwhile, Manhattan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 73-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Gaels. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Manhattan in their matchups with the Gaels: they've now lost three in a row.

The Broncs' victory bumped their record up to 9-16. As for the Jaspers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 15 of their last 16 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-18 record this season.

Rider was able to grind out a solid win over the Jaspers in their previous meeting back in January, winning 71-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for Rider since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Rider has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Manhattan.