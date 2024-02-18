Who's Playing
Rider Broncs @ Manhattan Jaspers
Current Records: Rider 9-16, Manhattan 5-18
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Rider has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Draddy Gymnasium. Manhattan took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Rider, who comes in off a win.
On Friday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Broncs beat the Mountaineers 61-57.
Meanwhile, Manhattan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 73-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Gaels. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Manhattan in their matchups with the Gaels: they've now lost three in a row.
The Broncs' victory bumped their record up to 9-16. As for the Jaspers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 15 of their last 16 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-18 record this season.
Rider was able to grind out a solid win over the Jaspers in their previous meeting back in January, winning 71-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for Rider since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Rider has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Manhattan.
- Jan 12, 2024 - Rider 71 vs. Manhattan 58
- Feb 05, 2023 - Rider 67 vs. Manhattan 56
- Jan 22, 2023 - Rider 67 vs. Manhattan 65
- Mar 08, 2022 - Rider 79 vs. Manhattan 67
- Feb 20, 2022 - Manhattan 84 vs. Rider 78
- Feb 08, 2022 - Rider 76 vs. Manhattan 67
- Dec 12, 2020 - Manhattan 87 vs. Rider 77
- Dec 11, 2020 - Rider 82 vs. Manhattan 64
- Mar 04, 2020 - Rider 71 vs. Manhattan 59
- Jan 26, 2020 - Rider 67 vs. Manhattan 63