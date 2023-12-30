Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ Manhattan Jaspers

Current Records: Wagner 5-6, Manhattan 4-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Wagner Seahawks will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Manhattan Jaspers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Draddy Gymnasium. Wagner's defense has only allowed 63.4 points per game this season, so Manhattan's offense will have their work cut out for Manhattan.

Wagner scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 98-49 victory over the Griffins. That 98-49 margin sets a new team best for Wagner this season.

Meanwhile, Manhattan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 77-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hawks.

The Seahawks' win bumped their record up to 5-6. As for the Jaspers, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-6.