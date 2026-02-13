The Manhattan Jaspers will look for the season sweep when they take on the Niagara Purple Eagles in MAAC action on Friday. Manhattan is coming off an 80-68 win over Sacred Heart on Saturday, while Niagara dropped a 56-55 decision to Quinnipiac that same day. The Jaspers (10-16, 6-9 MAAC), who are tied for ninth in the MAAC, are 1-11 on the road this season. The Purple Eagles (6-18, 3-11 MAAC), who are tied for 11th in the conference, are 4-5 on their home floor.

Tipoff from the Gallagher Center at Niagara University, N.Y., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Manhattan leads the all-time series 63-37, including a 79-70 win on Jan. 11. Niagara is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Manhattan vs. Niagara odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 137.5. Before making any Niagara vs. Manhattan picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 15 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on an 11-5 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Now, the model has simulated Manhattan vs. Niagara 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Niagara vs. Manhattan:

Manhattan vs. Niagara spread: Niagara -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook
Manhattan vs. Niagara over/under: 137.5 points
Manhattan vs. Niagara money line: Manhattan +116, Niagara -142
Manhattan vs. Niagara streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Manhattan vs. Niagara picks

The Over has hit in five of the last six head-to-head meetings between the schools. The Over has also hit in five of the last nine Manhattan games.

The model projects the Jaspers to have four players score 10.6 points or more, including Jaden Winston's projected 14.7 points. The Purple Eagles, meanwhile, are projected to have three players score 10.2 or more points, led by Justin Page, who is projected to score 14.6 points.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Manhattan vs. Niagara, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Manhattan vs. Niagara spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.