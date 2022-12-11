Who's Playing

Bryant @ Manhattan

Current Records: Bryant 7-3; Manhattan 3-5

What to Know

The Manhattan Jaspers will take on the Bryant Bulldogs at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at home. Bryant should still be riding high after a victory, while the Jaspers will be looking to right the ship.

Manhattan took a serious blow against the Providence Friars this past Wednesday, falling 99-59. The top scorer for Manhattan was Samir Stewart (17 points).

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Bryant and the Stony Brook Seawolves this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Bryant wrapped it up with a 79-60 win at home.

Manhattan is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Jaspers are now 3-5 while the Bulldogs sit at 7-3. Bryant is 4-2 after wins this year, and Manhattan is 2-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Jaspers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.