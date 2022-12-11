Who's Playing

Bryant @ Manhattan

Current Records: Bryant 7-3; Manhattan 3-5

What to Know

The Manhattan Jaspers will take on the Bryant Bulldogs at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Draddy Gymnasium. Bryant should still be riding high after a victory, while the Jaspers will be looking to get back in the win column.

Manhattan was pulverized by the Providence Friars 99-59 on Wednesday. Samir Stewart (17 points) was the top scorer for Manhattan.

Meanwhile, Bryant didn't have too much trouble with the Stony Brook Seawolves at home on Friday as they won 79-60.

Manhattan is now 3-5 while the Bulldogs sit at 7-3. Bryant is 4-2 after wins this season, and the Jaspers are 2-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.