Who's Playing
Bryant @ Manhattan
Current Records: Bryant 7-3; Manhattan 3-5
What to Know
The Manhattan Jaspers will take on the Bryant Bulldogs at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Draddy Gymnasium. Bryant should still be riding high after a victory, while the Jaspers will be looking to get back in the win column.
Manhattan was pulverized by the Providence Friars 99-59 on Wednesday. Samir Stewart (17 points) was the top scorer for Manhattan.
Meanwhile, Bryant didn't have too much trouble with the Stony Brook Seawolves at home on Friday as they won 79-60.
Manhattan is now 3-5 while the Bulldogs sit at 7-3. Bryant is 4-2 after wins this season, and the Jaspers are 2-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.