Who's Playing

Central Connecticut State @ Manhattan

Current Records: Central Connecticut State 0-1; Manhattan 0-1

What to Know

The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils' road trip will continue as they head to Draddy Gymnasium at 7 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the Manhattan Jaspers. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Central Connecticut State found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 94-67 punch to the gut against the Massachusetts Minutemen on Monday. The Blue Devils were surely aware of their 17-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Meanwhile, the contest between Manhattan and the VCU Rams on Monday was not a total blowout, but with the Jaspers falling 73-56 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 0-1. A pair of last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Central Connecticut State is worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 72.1 on average. But Manhattan is stumbling into the game with the 23rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 70.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jaspers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.