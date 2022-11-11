Who's Playing

Central Connecticut State @ Manhattan

Current Records: Central Connecticut State 0-1; Manhattan 0-1

What to Know

The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils are staying on the road on Friday to face off against the Manhattan Jaspers at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Draddy Gymnasium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Central Connecticut State was expected to have a tough go of it on Monday, and that's exactly how things played out. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 94-67 walloping at the Massachusetts Minutemen's hands.

Meanwhile, the contest between Manhattan and the VCU Rams on Monday was not a total blowout, but with the Jaspers falling 73-56 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 0-1. A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Blue Devils are stumbling into the matchup with the 22nd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 72.1 on average. But Manhattan is 50th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 70.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.