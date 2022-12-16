Who's Playing

Central Connecticut State @ Manhattan

Current Records: Central Connecticut State 1-10; Manhattan 3-6

What to Know

The Manhattan Jaspers will play host again and welcome the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils to Draddy Gymnasium, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Friday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Jaspers came up short against the Bryant Bulldogs on Sunday, falling 104-97.

Meanwhile, Central Connecticut State ended up a good deal behind the Fordham Rams when they played on Sunday, losing 90-77. Guard Jay Rodgers (23 points) was the top scorer for Central Connecticut State.

Manhattan is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Manhattan is now 3-6 while Central Connecticut State sits at 1-10. The Jaspers are 2-3 after losses this season, the Blue Devils 1-8.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jaspers are a 4-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaspers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.