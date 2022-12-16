Who's Playing

Central Connecticut State @ Manhattan

Current Records: Central Connecticut State 1-10; Manhattan 3-6

What to Know

The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils are staying on the road on Friday to face off against the Manhattan Jaspers at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 16 at Draddy Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Central Connecticut State received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 90-77 to the Fordham Rams. The top scorer for the Blue Devils was guard Jay Rodgers (23 points).

Meanwhile, Manhattan came up short against the Bryant Bulldogs on Sunday, falling 104-97.

The losses put Central Connecticut State at 1-10 and Manhattan at 3-6. Central Connecticut State is 1-8 after losses this year, the Jaspers 2-3.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.