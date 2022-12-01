Who's Playing
Fairfield @ Manhattan
Current Records: Fairfield 2-5; Manhattan 2-3
What to Know
Get ready for an MAAC battle as the Fairfield Stags and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Draddy Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Manhattan winning the first 74-67 on the road and Fairfield taking the second 66-62.
The Stags netted a 63-56 victory over the Evansville Aces on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Manhattan escaped with a win on Saturday against the Army West Point Black Knights by the margin of a single free throw, 72-71.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Fairfield is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The wins brought Fairfield up to 2-5 and the Jaspers to 2-3. With back-to-back wins few and far between for both teams -- they're both 0-1 after winning this season -- a win will be a boon for either squad.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York
Odds
The Stags are a slight 2-point favorite against the Jaspers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
