Who's Playing

Fairfield @ Manhattan

Current Records: Fairfield 2-5; Manhattan 2-3

What to Know

Get ready for an MAAC battle as the Fairfield Stags and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Draddy Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Manhattan winning the first 74-67 on the road and Fairfield taking the second 66-62.

The Stags netted a 63-56 victory over the Evansville Aces on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Manhattan escaped with a win on Saturday against the Army West Point Black Knights by the margin of a single free throw, 72-71.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Fairfield is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Fairfield up to 2-5 and the Jaspers to 2-3. With back-to-back wins few and far between for both teams -- they're both 0-1 after winning this season -- a win will be a boon for either squad.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Stags are a slight 2-point favorite against the Jaspers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Fairfield have won nine out of their last 18 games against Manhattan.