Who's Playing

Fairfield @ Manhattan

Current Records: Fairfield 2-5; Manhattan 2-3

What to Know

The Manhattan Jaspers and the Fairfield Stags will face off in an MAAC clash at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 1 at Draddy Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Manhattan winning the first 74-67 on the road and Fairfield taking the second 66-62.

The Jaspers escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Army West Point Black Knights by the margin of a single free throw, 72-71.

Meanwhile, Fairfield bagged a 63-56 win over the Evansville Aces on Sunday.

The wins brought Manhattan up to 2-3 and Fairfield to 2-5. With back-to-back wins few and far between for both teams -- they're both 0-1 after winning this season -- a victory will be a boon for either squad.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Series History

Fairfield have won nine out of their last 18 games against Manhattan.