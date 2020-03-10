Manhattan vs. Fairfield odds, line: 2020 MAAC Tournament picks, predictions from proven model

The Manhattan Jaspers and the Fairfield Stags are set to square off in a 2020 MAAC Tournament opening round matchup at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday at Boardwalk Hall. The Jaspers are 12-17 while Fairfield is 12-19. Fairfield swept both regular season meetings between the teams this season.

The Jaspers are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Fairfield vs. Manhattan odds, and the over-under is set at 114.

Fairfield vs. Manhattan spread: Fairfield +1.5

Fairfield vs. Manhattan over-under: 114 points

Fairfield vs. Manhattan money line: Fairfield 108, Manhattan -130

What you need to know about Manhattan

Manhattan is out to make up for these teams' matchup this past Friday. when Fairfield took down Manhattan 66-50 in the regular season finale for both teams. Jesus Cruz led Fairfield with 21 points. Fairfield built an early 19-9 lead and never looked back. Manhattan lost three straight games to end the season.

What you need to know about Fairfield

Fairfield finished 8-12 in MAAC play this season, and its strength was clearly on the defensive end. The Stags ranked 25th nationally in scoring defense, giving up just 62.9 points per game. That defensive prowess helped the Stags keep game competitive, and led to a strong 17-14 record against the spread, including a 12-8 ATS mark when listed as the underdog. Manhattan, meanwhile, went just 12-17 against the spread this season.

