Who's Playing

Iona @ Manhattan

Current Records: Iona 12-6; Manhattan 6-10

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Iona Gaels will be on the road. Iona and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Draddy Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Gaels winning the first 88-76 at home and Manhattan taking the second 74-72.

Iona entered their game against the Rider Broncs on Sunday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Iona fell just short of Rider by a score of 70-67. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Iona to swallow was that they had been favored by 12.5 points coming into the matchup.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Jaspers beat the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers 62-57 last week.

Manhattan's win lifted them to 6-10 while Iona's loss dropped them down to 12-6. We'll see if Manhattan can repeat their recent success or if Iona bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Iona have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Manhattan.