Who's Playing
Iona @ Manhattan
Current Records: Iona 12-6; Manhattan 6-10
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Iona Gaels will be on the road. Iona and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Draddy Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Gaels winning the first 88-76 at home and Manhattan taking the second 74-72.
Iona entered their game against the Rider Broncs on Sunday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Iona fell just short of Rider by a score of 70-67. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Iona to swallow was that they had been favored by 12.5 points coming into the matchup.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Jaspers beat the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers 62-57 last week.
Manhattan's win lifted them to 6-10 while Iona's loss dropped them down to 12-6. We'll see if Manhattan can repeat their recent success or if Iona bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Iona have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Manhattan.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Manhattan 74 vs. Iona 72
- Jan 14, 2022 - Iona 88 vs. Manhattan 76
- Feb 13, 2021 - Manhattan 77 vs. Iona 70
- Feb 12, 2021 - Iona 85 vs. Manhattan 67
- Feb 14, 2020 - Iona 80 vs. Manhattan 57
- Feb 02, 2020 - Manhattan 72 vs. Iona 49
- Feb 22, 2019 - Iona 66 vs. Manhattan 52
- Mar 03, 2018 - Iona 72 vs. Manhattan 60
- Feb 23, 2018 - Iona 88 vs. Manhattan 75
- Jan 27, 2018 - Iona 78 vs. Manhattan 65
- Feb 24, 2017 - Iona 72 vs. Manhattan 51
- Jan 17, 2017 - Iona 82 vs. Manhattan 67
- Feb 26, 2016 - Iona 86 vs. Manhattan 73
- Jan 29, 2016 - Iona 70 vs. Manhattan 56