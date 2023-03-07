Who's Playing

Marist @ Manhattan

Regular Season Records: Marist 10-19; Manhattan 12-17

What to Know

The Manhattan Jaspers and the Marist Red Foxes are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 7 at Boardwalk Hall in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Jaspers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 74-69 to the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers.

Meanwhile, the game between Marist and the Quinnipiac Bobcats this past Saturday was not particularly close, with the Red Foxes falling 88-76.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Manhattan is expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. But bettors beware: they are only 1-6 against the spread when favored.

Manhattan suffered a grim 81-58 defeat to Marist when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season. Can Manhattan avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Boardwalk Hall -- Atlantic City, New Jersey

Boardwalk Hall -- Atlantic City, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jaspers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Red Foxes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaspers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Marist have won ten out of their last 17 games against Manhattan.