Who's Playing
Marist @ Manhattan
Regular Season Records: Marist 10-19; Manhattan 12-17
What to Know
The Manhattan Jaspers and the Marist Red Foxes are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 7 at Boardwalk Hall in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Jaspers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 74-69 to the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers.
Meanwhile, the game between Marist and the Quinnipiac Bobcats this past Saturday was not particularly close, with the Red Foxes falling 88-76.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Manhattan is expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. But bettors beware: they are only 1-6 against the spread when favored.
Manhattan suffered a grim 81-58 defeat to Marist when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season. Can Manhattan avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Boardwalk Hall -- Atlantic City, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jaspers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Red Foxes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaspers as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Marist have won ten out of their last 17 games against Manhattan.
- Feb 24, 2023 - Marist 81 vs. Manhattan 58
- Dec 19, 2022 - Manhattan 80 vs. Marist 69
- Feb 25, 2022 - Marist 74 vs. Manhattan 56
- Jan 30, 2022 - Manhattan 72 vs. Marist 66
- Dec 20, 2020 - Marist 72 vs. Manhattan 67
- Dec 19, 2020 - Marist 61 vs. Manhattan 39
- Feb 26, 2020 - Manhattan 65 vs. Marist 56
- Jan 22, 2020 - Marist 75 vs. Manhattan 73
- Jan 21, 2019 - Marist 62 vs. Manhattan 46
- Jan 08, 2019 - Marist 78 vs. Manhattan 63
- Jan 30, 2018 - Marist 62 vs. Manhattan 59
- Jan 02, 2018 - Manhattan 101 vs. Marist 96
- Feb 04, 2017 - Manhattan 68 vs. Marist 67
- Jan 02, 2017 - Marist 90 vs. Manhattan 88
- Mar 03, 2016 - Manhattan 81 vs. Marist 63
- Feb 13, 2016 - Manhattan 81 vs. Marist 73
- Dec 06, 2015 - Marist 75 vs. Manhattan 70