Who's Playing

Niagara @ Manhattan

Current Records: Niagara 9-5; Manhattan 4-10

What to Know

The Manhattan Jaspers lost both of their matches to the Niagara Purple Eagles last season on scores of 63-72 and 74-80, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Manhattan will play host again and welcome Niagara to Draddy Gymnasium, where tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET Sunday. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

The Jaspers came up short against the Canisius Golden Griffins this past Friday, falling 64-57.

Meanwhile, Niagara beat the Fairfield Stags 77-69 this past Friday.

Manhattan is now 4-10 while Niagara sits at 9-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Manhattan is stumbling into the game with the 38th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.6 on average. The Purple Eagles have experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Purple Eagles are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Jaspers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Manhattan have won ten out of their last 14 games against Niagara.