Who's Playing
Niagara @ Manhattan
Current Records: Niagara 9-5; Manhattan 4-10
What to Know
The Manhattan Jaspers lost both of their matches to the Niagara Purple Eagles last season on scores of 63-72 and 74-80, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Manhattan will play host again and welcome Niagara to Draddy Gymnasium, where tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET Sunday. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.
The Jaspers came up short against the Canisius Golden Griffins this past Friday, falling 64-57.
Meanwhile, Niagara beat the Fairfield Stags 77-69 this past Friday.
Manhattan is now 4-10 while Niagara sits at 9-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Manhattan is stumbling into the game with the 38th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.6 on average. The Purple Eagles have experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Purple Eagles are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Jaspers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Manhattan have won ten out of their last 14 games against Niagara.
- Feb 04, 2022 - Niagara 80 vs. Manhattan 74
- Jan 18, 2022 - Niagara 72 vs. Manhattan 63
- Jan 16, 2021 - Manhattan 58 vs. Niagara 55
- Jan 15, 2021 - Manhattan 58 vs. Niagara 49
- Feb 07, 2020 - Manhattan 77 vs. Niagara 59
- Jan 05, 2020 - Manhattan 67 vs. Niagara 62
- Feb 15, 2019 - Manhattan 64 vs. Niagara 60
- Jan 05, 2019 - Manhattan 90 vs. Niagara 80
- Feb 18, 2018 - Manhattan 82 vs. Niagara 72
- Jan 24, 2018 - Niagara 72 vs. Manhattan 63
- Jan 26, 2017 - Manhattan 70 vs. Niagara 69
- Jan 10, 2017 - Manhattan 78 vs. Niagara 69
- Jan 17, 2016 - Manhattan 69 vs. Niagara 64
- Jan 09, 2016 - Niagara 55 vs. Manhattan 53