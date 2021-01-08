The Quinnipiac Bobcats resume their season after a 33-day hiatus when they take on the Manhattan Jaspers in the first of back-to-back Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference games beginning Friday. The Bobcats (2-2), who last played a game on Dec. 6 due to the coronavirus pandemic, are 2-0 at home, while the Jaspers (2-3) are 1-3 in MAAC play and 1-0 on the road. Quinnipiac defeated New Hampshire 64-58 in non-conference action before shutting its program down. Manhattan, meanwhile, won at Delaware State 65-59 on Dec. 30.

Manhattan vs. Quinnipiac spread: Quinnipiac -3

Manhattan vs. Quinnipiac over-under: 130 points

MAN: Leads the MAAC and ranks 63rd in the nation with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game

QUI: Senior forward Jacob Rigoni needs just 75 more points to reach 1,000 career points

Why Manhattan can cover



The Jaspers closed out their win at Delaware State by converting on each of their final six possessions, and were 6-for-8 from the line over the final five minutes. Junior guard Anthony Nelson has been red hot and leads the team in scoring at 18.8 points per game. He also averages three rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game. He is hitting 48.3 percent of his field goals, including 42.9 percent of his 3-pointers. He is hitting on 93.5 percent of his free throws.

Also powering the Manhattan offense is junior guard Elijah Buchanan, who averages 13.5 points, six rebounds, 1.5 assists, two steals and 1.3 blocks per game. He has scored in double figures in two of four games, including a 20-point performance against Rider on Dec. 12. Buchanan also added 16 points at Delaware State, and has seven rebounds in three games. For his career, he has started 38 of 67 games and is averaging 5.6 points.

Why Quinnipiac can cover

The Bobcats have been led by freshman guard Tymu Chenery, who is averaging 11.5 points in 22.8 minutes of action per game. Chenery is also averaging 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 0.5 steals. He is hitting 50 percent of his shots from the floor, including 45.5 percent of 3-pointers. He is connecting on 78.6 percent of his free throws. He had a season-high 16 points and six rebounds against New Hampshire on Dec. 6.

Also powering Quinnipiac is sophomore forward Brendan McGuire, who averages 10 points, 2.3 rebounds, three assists and one steal per game. He is making 62.5 percent of his shots from the floor and is 6-for-6 from 3-point range and 4-for-4 from the free throw line. He has scored in double figures in two of three games, including 17 points against New Hampshire. He also had a season-high four rebounds and four assists.

