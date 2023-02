Who's Playing

Siena @ Manhattan

Current Records: Siena 15-7; Manhattan 7-13

What to Know

The Manhattan Jaspers will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Jaspers and the Siena Saints will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Draddy Gymnasium. Manhattan won both of their matches against Siena last season (77-72 and 75-68) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Manhattan beat the Canisius Golden Griffins 81-74 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Siena had enough points to win and then some against the Marist Red Foxes on Sunday, taking their contest 70-55.

Their wins bumped Manhattan to 7-13 and the Saints to 15-7. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Jaspers and Siena clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Siena have won ten out of their last 16 games against Manhattan.