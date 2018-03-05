March Madness 2018: ACC tournament bracket, schedule, tip times, TV channel, live stream
No. 2 seed Duke looks to repeat as ACC tournament title winners beginning this week
The ACC tournament field is sorted and the bracket is set as postseason play for the league kicks into action on Tuesday afternoon at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
No. 1 overall seed Virginia, which won the regular season by four games, will enter the tourney as the presumptive favorite after going 17-1 in regular season play. No. 2 seed Duke, surging into the postseason and fresh off a rivalry win over Tobacco Road foe North Carolina on Saturday, will aim to play spoiler as it looks to repeat as tournament winners from a season ago.
You can see the updated ACC Tournament bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- Dates: Tuesday-Saturday
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Tuesday, March 6
First round
No. 12 Boston College vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech (ESPN2/ACC Network), noon.
No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 15 Pittsburgh (ESPN2/ACC Network), 2 p.m.
No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 14 Wake Forest (ESPNU/ACC Network), 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 7
Second round
No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Louisville (ESPN/ACC Network), noon.
No. 5 NC State vs. Tuesday noon winner (ESPN/ACC Network), 2 p.m.
No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. Tuesday 2 p.m. winner (ESPN2/ACC Network), 7 p.m.
No. 6 North Carolina vs. Tuesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN2/ACC Network), 9 p.m.
Thursday, March 8
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Virginia vs. Wednesday noon winner (ESPN/ACC Network), noon.
No. 4 Clemson vs. Wednesday 2 p.m. winner (ESPN/ACC Network), 2 p.m.
No. 2 Duke vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN/ACC Network), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Miami vs. Wednesday 9 p.m. winner (ESPN/ACC Network), 9 p.m.
Friday, March 9
Semifinals
Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN or ESPN2/ACC Network), 7 p.m.
Thursday evening winners (ESPN or ESPN2/ACC Network), 9 p.m.
Saturday, March 10
Championship
Friday evening winners (ESPN/ACC Network), 8:30 p.m.
-
Bracketology: Big stakes at ACC tourney
The Irish and Orange are trying to make a case for selection while the Blue Devils vie for...
-
Boston College vs. Georgia Tech picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Boston College vs. Georgia Tech game 10,000...
-
Coaching changes tracker: Latest updates
A frequently briefed, up-to-date list of college hoops' 2018 coaching changes and rumors
-
How to watch the CAA semifinals
Four teams are battling for the automatic bid from the Colonial Athletic Association
-
Saint Mary's vs. BYU odds, picks
Kenny White has crushed his college basketball picks and he just locked in a strong play for...
-
Oakland vs. Cleveland State odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Monday's Cleveland State vs. Oakland game 10,000 tim...