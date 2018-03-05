March Madness 2018: ACC tournament bracket, schedule, tip times, TV channel, live stream

The ACC tournament field is sorted and the bracket is set as postseason play for the league kicks into action on Tuesday afternoon at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

No. 1 overall seed Virginia, which won the regular season by four games, will enter the tourney as the presumptive favorite after going 17-1 in regular season play. No. 2 seed Duke, surging into the postseason and fresh off a rivalry win over Tobacco Road foe North Carolina on Saturday, will aim to play spoiler as it looks to repeat as tournament winners from a season ago.

You can see the updated ACC Tournament bracket here.

Viewing Information

Location : Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York



: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York Dates : Tuesday-Saturday



: Tuesday-Saturday TV : ESPN



: ESPN Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Tuesday, March 6

First round

No. 12 Boston College vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech (ESPN2/ACC Network), noon.

No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 15 Pittsburgh (ESPN2/ACC Network), 2 p.m.

No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 14 Wake Forest (ESPNU/ACC Network), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 7

Second round

No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Louisville (ESPN/ACC Network), noon.

No. 5 NC State vs. Tuesday noon winner (ESPN/ACC Network), 2 p.m.

No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. Tuesday 2 p.m. winner (ESPN2/ACC Network), 7 p.m.

No. 6 North Carolina vs. Tuesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN2/ACC Network), 9 p.m.

Thursday, March 8

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Virginia vs. Wednesday noon winner (ESPN/ACC Network), noon.

No. 4 Clemson vs. Wednesday 2 p.m. winner (ESPN/ACC Network), 2 p.m.

No. 2 Duke vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN/ACC Network), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Miami vs. Wednesday 9 p.m. winner (ESPN/ACC Network), 9 p.m.

Friday, March 9

Semifinals

Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN or ESPN2/ACC Network), 7 p.m.

Thursday evening winners (ESPN or ESPN2/ACC Network), 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 10

Championship

Friday evening winners (ESPN/ACC Network), 8:30 p.m.