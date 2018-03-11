March Madness 2018 according to Clark Kellogg, including sleeper picks for your bracket

CBS Sports' Clark Kellogg knows a thing or two about the NCAA Tournament. He's been involved in the broadcasting of March Madness for 25 years -- and oh, he was a pretty good player on Ohio State teams that made it twice (before the field was expanded).

This week, Kellogg gave us some insight into what to expect in the wild weekends to come.

CBS Sports: How will the 2018 NCAA Tournament be different than past years?

Kellogg: When you think of the difference between this year and the past, you had the FBI investigation blow up in September. But on the court, the game has been entertaining, but we haven't had the kind of separation at the top that we've kind of come to expect in terms of four or five teams that look better. I've got a list of 15 or 20 that I think could legitimately get to San Antonio and win it. Some people might disagree, but I don't think there's much separation between these teams.

How much confidence do you have in the teams that were considered preseason favorites?

Kellogg: All of those teams have shown inconsistency, and therefore you have question marks. Duke's youth is a major concern. The talent is obvious. Kentucky, Florida. ... Can those teams recapture what they were? That's why my list is not the six or eight that (we expected before the season), the Michigan State, Duke, Villanova. Virginia was nowhere on the top 25 rankings prior to the season!

Two teams with great talent have been caught in the middle of a lot of scandal this year, in Arizona and Michigan State. How will that affect them?

Kellogg: It's really hard to know. You just don't know. Eighteen- to 22-year-old guys. Tom Izzo and Sean Miller catching arrows from all directions. I know the sanctuary of the court can be a temporary reprieve because you have to concentrate fully because you're between those lines. How it affects you when you're not playing, what kind of tone it sets, how are you doing it as a coach? That's beyond our level of knowledge.

I'd be remiss not to ask about Ohio State. They've been one of the biggest surprises this season (and are projected as a No. 5 seed by CBS Sports' Jerry Palm). Did you see it coming?

Kellogg: Really, really proud of the way those kids have responded to the coaching change. That's not an easy thing. ... I saw them being better than expected. Top of the Big Ten? No, I did not see that. I thought 10-8 and a chance to maybe sneak into the tournament, that'd be a good season. But it's been one of the great stories in the country.

Let's close this out with the good stuff. Who are your sleepers before you even see the bracket?

Kellogg: When you think about teams that people will sleep on, I'm thinking seeds outside the top four. I think Texas A&M would be a team that could be very dangerous. I don't know where Michigan will be seeded because of how well they've played, but they're worthy of that kind of notoriety. Clemson intrigues me, they have really good guard play and an underrated big guy.

Outside the power five teams, I look at Harvard or Penn, whoever wins the Ivy League. Either one would be a hard out. Bucknell tested themselves greatly in the non-conference and has a good team with size and perimeter play. New Mexico State, they've got a kid Zach Lofton who can put it in the basket, and Jemerrio Jones is a strong big man. So I've given you a few, and that list will expand when the bracket is out.