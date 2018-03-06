March Madness 2018: American Athletic tournament bracket, scores, schedule, results
No. 1 Cincinnati and No. 2 Wichita State top a loaded American field primed to make noise in the postseason
CBSThe American Athletic Conference will hold its men's basketball tournament at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., beginning Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET and running all the way into the championship game slated for Sunday afternoon on CBS.
Kicking off the tournament will be SMU-UConn on Thursday with eight games set to kickstart the action in the first two days of postseason play.
No. 1 Cincinnati, which clinched the outright American Athletic Conference regular season crown with a win over No. 2 Wichita State this weekend, hasn't lost in more than two weeks and has a favorable path to winning the American postseason tourney -- something the Bearcats have never done under Mick Cronin. You can find the updated bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.
- Dates: Thursday-Sunday
- TV: CBS, ESPNU, ESPN2
- Stream: CBS, WatchESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First Round
Thursday, March 8
Game 1: No. 9 SMU vs. No. 8 UConn, Noon ET, ESPNU
Game 2: No. 12 USF vs. No. 5 Memphis, 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Game 3: No. 10 Tulane vs. No. 7 Temple, 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Game 4: No. 11 ECU vs. No. 6 UCF, 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 9
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 Cincinnati, Noon ET, ESPN2
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. No. 4 Tulsa, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. No. 2 Wichita State, 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. No. 3 Houston, 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Semifinals
Saturday, March 10
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS
Finals
Sunday, March 11
Game 11: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS
