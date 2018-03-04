March Madness 2018: Big 12 Tournament bracket, schedule, TV channel, live stream
Kansas, despite a regular season finale loss to OSU, carries the No. 1 seed into the Big 12 tournament
Despite an 82-64 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday, the sixth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks -- outright winners of the Big 12 regular season -- will carry a No. 1 seed and be the prohibitive favorite to win the conference tournament which begins on Wednesday.
Kicking off the postseason action will be the aforementioned Cowboys taking on rival Oklahoma in Round 3 of the Bedlam series Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Texas vs. Iowa State in the nightcap. As usual, the event will take place at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
You can find the updated Big 12 Tournament bracket here
Viewing Information
- Location: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First Round
Wednesday, March 7
No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Oklahoma (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Iowa State (ESPNU) 9 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 8
No. 4 Kansas State vs. No. 5 TCU (ESPN/2) 12:30 p.m.
No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 Winner (ESPN/2) 2:30 p.m.
No. 2 Texas Tech vs. Game 2 Winner (ESPN/2) 7 p.m.
No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 6 Baylor (ESPN/2) 9 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday, March 9
Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner (ESPN/2) 7 p.m.
Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner (ESPN/2) 9 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 10
Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner (ESPN) 6 p.m.
