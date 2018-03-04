March Madness 2018: Big 12 Tournament bracket, schedule, TV channel, live stream

Despite an 82-64 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday, the sixth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks -- outright winners of the Big 12 regular season -- will carry a No. 1 seed and be the prohibitive favorite to win the conference tournament which begins on Wednesday.



Kicking off the postseason action will be the aforementioned Cowboys taking on rival Oklahoma in Round 3 of the Bedlam series Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Texas vs. Iowa State in the nightcap. As usual, the event will take place at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

You can find the updated Big 12 Tournament bracket here

Viewing Information

Location : Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri



: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri Dates : Wednesday-Saturday



: Wednesday-Saturday TV : ESPN



: ESPN Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

First Round

Wednesday, March 7

No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Oklahoma (ESPNU) 7 p.m.

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Iowa State (ESPNU) 9 p.m.

Quarterfinals



Thursday, March 8

No. 4 Kansas State vs. No. 5 TCU (ESPN/2) 12:30 p.m.

No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 Winner (ESPN/2) 2:30 p.m.

No. 2 Texas Tech vs. Game 2 Winner (ESPN/2) 7 p.m.

No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 6 Baylor (ESPN/2) 9 p.m.

Semifinals



Friday, March 9

Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner (ESPN/2) 7 p.m.

Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner (ESPN/2) 9 p.m.

Championship



Saturday, March 10

Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner (ESPN) 6 p.m.