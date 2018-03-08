March Madness 2018: Big 12 Tournament bracket, TV channel, schedule, scores, live stream

Oklahoma State took Oklahoma wire-to-wire and downed the rival Sooners, 71-60, in the first game of the Big 12 tournament on Wednesday evening. The win for the Cowboys advances them to the quarterfinals, where No. 1 seed Kansas -- a team they swept in the regular season -- awaits looking for revenge.

The Jayhawks will have to try and get their revenge shorthanded, as big man Udoka Azubuike suffered a medial collateral sprain in his left knee in practice earlier this week and has been ruled out for the tournament.

You can find the updated Big 12 Tournament bracket here

Viewing Information

Location : Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri



: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri Dates : Wednesday-Saturday



: Wednesday-Saturday TV : ESPN



: ESPN Stream: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

First Round

Wednesday, March 7

No. 8 Oklahoma State 71, No. 9 Oklahoma 60

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Iowa State (ESPNU) 9 p.m.

Quarterfinals



Thursday, March 8

No. 4 Kansas State vs. No. 5 TCU (ESPN/2) 12:30 p.m.

No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 Winner (ESPN/2) 2:30 p.m.

No. 2 Texas Tech vs. Game 2 Winner (ESPN/2) 7 p.m.

No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 6 Baylor (ESPN/2) 9 p.m.

Semifinals



Friday, March 9

Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner (ESPN/2) 7 p.m.

Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner (ESPN/2) 9 p.m.

Championship



Saturday, March 10

Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner (ESPN) 6 p.m.