March Madness 2018: Big 12 Tournament bracket, TV channel, schedule, scores, live stream

Kansas, despite a regular season finale loss to OSU, carries the No. 1 seed into the Big 12 tournament

Oklahoma State took Oklahoma wire-to-wire and downed the rival Sooners, 71-60, in the first game of the Big 12 tournament on Wednesday evening. The win for the Cowboys advances them to the quarterfinals, where No. 1 seed Kansas -- a team they swept in the regular season -- awaits looking for revenge.

The Jayhawks will have to try and get their revenge shorthanded, as big man Udoka Azubuike suffered a medial collateral sprain in his left knee in practice earlier this week and has been ruled out for the tournament.

You can find the updated Big 12 Tournament bracket here

Viewing Information

  • Location: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stream: WatchESPN 
  • Follow: CBS Sports App 

First Round

Wednesday, March 7
No. 8 Oklahoma State 71, No. 9 Oklahoma 60
No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Iowa State (ESPNU) 9 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 8
No. 4 Kansas State vs. No. 5 TCU (ESPN/2) 12:30 p.m.
No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 Winner (ESPN/2) 2:30 p.m.
No. 2 Texas Tech vs. Game 2 Winner (ESPN/2) 7 p.m.
No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 6 Baylor (ESPN/2) 9 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, March 9
Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner (ESPN/2) 7 p.m.
Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner (ESPN/2) 9 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 10
Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner (ESPN) 6 p.m.

