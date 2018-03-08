March Madness 2018: Big 12 Tournament bracket, TV channel, schedule, scores, live stream
Kansas, despite a regular season finale loss to OSU, carries the No. 1 seed into the Big 12 tournament
Oklahoma State took Oklahoma wire-to-wire and downed the rival Sooners, 71-60, in the first game of the Big 12 tournament on Wednesday evening. The win for the Cowboys advances them to the quarterfinals, where No. 1 seed Kansas -- a team they swept in the regular season -- awaits looking for revenge.
The Jayhawks will have to try and get their revenge shorthanded, as big man Udoka Azubuike suffered a medial collateral sprain in his left knee in practice earlier this week and has been ruled out for the tournament.
You can find the updated Big 12 Tournament bracket here
Viewing Information
- Location: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: WatchESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First Round
Wednesday, March 7
No. 8 Oklahoma State 71, No. 9 Oklahoma 60
No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Iowa State (ESPNU) 9 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 8
No. 4 Kansas State vs. No. 5 TCU (ESPN/2) 12:30 p.m.
No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 Winner (ESPN/2) 2:30 p.m.
No. 2 Texas Tech vs. Game 2 Winner (ESPN/2) 7 p.m.
No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 6 Baylor (ESPN/2) 9 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday, March 9
Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner (ESPN/2) 7 p.m.
Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner (ESPN/2) 9 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 10
Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner (ESPN) 6 p.m.
