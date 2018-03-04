March Madness 2018: Big East Tournament bracket, schedule, TV channel, live stream

The Xavier Musketeers clinched the outright Big East regular-season title on Saturday with a 65-62 win over DePaul, securing their footing as the No. 1 overall seed in the Big East Tournament, too.

They will be the presumptive favorite to win it all when the postseason tournament kicks into gear on Wednesday, with No. 2 seed Villanova looking to play spoiler and repeat its success from a season ago when Josh Hart and Co. cut down the nets.

Kicking off the action Wednesday will be Georgetown-St. John's in the 8-9 matchup, followed by Marquette and DePaul in the first-round appetizer ahead of Thursday's action that features Xavier, Nova, Seton Hall and Creighton. You can see the updated Big East tournament bracket here.

Viewing Information

Location : Madison Square Garden in New York



: Madison Square Garden in New York Dates : Wednesday-Saturday



: Wednesday-Saturday TV : FS1, Fox



: FS1, Fox Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

First Round

Wednesday, March 7

No. 8 Georgetown vs. No. 9 St. John's, 7 p.m., FS1

No. 7 Marquette vs. No. 10 DePaul, 9:30 p.m., FS1

Quarterfinals



Thursday, March 8

No. 1 Xavier vs. No. 8/9 seed winner, Noon, FS1

No. 4 Creighton vs. No. 5 Providence, 2:30 p.m., FS1

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 7/10 seed winner, 7 p.m., FS1

No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Butler, 9:30 p.m., FS1

Semifinals



Friday, March 9

Semifinal 1, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Semifinal 2, 9 p.m., FS1

Championship



Saturday, March 10

Championship game, 6:30 p.m., Fox