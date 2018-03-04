March Madness 2018: Big East Tournament bracket, schedule, TV channel, live stream
Xavier enters the Big East tourney as the presumptive favorite and the No. 1 seed
The Xavier Musketeers clinched the outright Big East regular-season title on Saturday with a 65-62 win over DePaul, securing their footing as the No. 1 overall seed in the Big East Tournament, too.
They will be the presumptive favorite to win it all when the postseason tournament kicks into gear on Wednesday, with No. 2 seed Villanova looking to play spoiler and repeat its success from a season ago when Josh Hart and Co. cut down the nets.
Kicking off the action Wednesday will be Georgetown-St. John's in the 8-9 matchup, followed by Marquette and DePaul in the first-round appetizer ahead of Thursday's action that features Xavier, Nova, Seton Hall and Creighton. You can see the updated Big East tournament bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: Madison Square Garden in New York
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
- TV: FS1, Fox
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First Round
Wednesday, March 7
No. 8 Georgetown vs. No. 9 St. John's, 7 p.m., FS1
No. 7 Marquette vs. No. 10 DePaul, 9:30 p.m., FS1
Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 8
No. 1 Xavier vs. No. 8/9 seed winner, Noon, FS1
No. 4 Creighton vs. No. 5 Providence, 2:30 p.m., FS1
No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 7/10 seed winner, 7 p.m., FS1
No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Butler, 9:30 p.m., FS1
Semifinals
Friday, March 9
Semifinal 1, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Semifinal 2, 9 p.m., FS1
Championship
Saturday, March 10
Championship game, 6:30 p.m., Fox
