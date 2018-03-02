March Madness 2018: Big Ten tournament bracket, scores, schedule, TV channel, live stream
Everything you need to know about the Big Ten tournament, including how to catch the games on TV
Michigan State wrapped up the outright Big Ten Conference regular-season championship on Sunday in a thrilling 68-63 win over Wisconsin, a feat that also set up the Spartans with the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament which tipped off on Wednesday.
The tournament, which is being held in New York City's Madison Square Garden this year, began on Wednesday and will run through Sunday. Below is the schedule, pairings and TV times. You can find the updated bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: Madison Square Garden in New York
- Dates: Wednesday-Sunday
- TV: Big Ten Network/CBS
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First Round
Wednesday, Feb. 28 (all times Eastern)
No. 12 Iowa 96, No. 13 Illinois 87
No. 11 Minnesota 54, No. 14 Rutgers 65
Second Round
Thursday, March 1 (all times Eastern)
No. 8 Maryland 54 No. 9 Wisconsin 59
No. 5 Michigan 77, Iowa 71
No. 7 Penn State 65, No. 10 Northwestern 57
No. 6 Indiana 69, Rutgers 76
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 2 (all times Eastern)
No. 1 Michigan State 63, No. 9 Wisconsin 60
No. 4 Nebraska 58, No. 5 Michigan 77
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Penn State, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
No. 3 Purdue vs. Rutgers, 8:55 p.m., Big Ten Network
Semifinals
Saturday, March 3 (all times Eastern)
Semifinal No. 1, 2 p.m., CBS
Semifinal No. 2, 4:30 p.m., CBS
Championship
Sunday, March 4 (all times Eastern)
Championship game, 4:30 p.m., CBS
Predicted champion
-
