March Madness 2018: Big Ten tournament bracket, scores, schedule, TV channel, live stream

Michigan State wrapped up the outright Big Ten Conference regular-season championship on Sunday in a thrilling 68-63 win over Wisconsin, a feat that also set up the Spartans with the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament which tipped off on Wednesday.

The tournament, which is being held in New York City's Madison Square Garden this year, began on Wednesday and will run through Sunday. Below is the schedule, pairings and TV times. You can find the updated bracket here.

Viewing Information



Location : Madison Square Garden in New York



: Madison Square Garden in New York Dates : Wednesday-Sunday



: Wednesday-Sunday TV : Big Ten Network/CBS



: Big Ten Network/CBS Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App



First Round

Wednesday, Feb. 28 (all times Eastern)

No. 12 Iowa 96, No. 13 Illinois 87

No. 11 Minnesota 54, No. 14 Rutgers 65

Second Round

Thursday, March 1 (all times Eastern)

No. 8 Maryland 54 No. 9 Wisconsin 59

No. 5 Michigan 77, Iowa 71

No. 7 Penn State 65, No. 10 Northwestern 57

No. 6 Indiana 69, Rutgers 76

Quarterfinals

Friday, March 2 (all times Eastern)

No. 1 Michigan State 63, No. 9 Wisconsin 60

No. 4 Nebraska 58, No. 5 Michigan 77

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Penn State, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

No. 3 Purdue vs. Rutgers, 8:55 p.m., Big Ten Network

Semifinals

Saturday, March 3 (all times Eastern)

Semifinal No. 1, 2 p.m., CBS

Semifinal No. 2, 4:30 p.m., CBS

Championship

Sunday, March 4 (all times Eastern)

Championship game, 4:30 p.m., CBS

Predicted champion