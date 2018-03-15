March Madness 2018 bracket predictions and picks from proven computer simulation

Let the madness begin. It's almost time to lock your 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket picks, and before you do, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Over the past two NCAA Tournaments, SportsLine's model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has nailed a staggering 12-of-15 first-round upsets, including 9-of-12 by double-digit seeds.

And the model was nearly flawless in the opening round last year, going 27-5. Anyone who followed it has been well on their way to winning their NCAA Tournament bracket pool.

That wasn't a fluke, either. Their simulations crushed college basketball last season, producing a 755-636-20 record on A-rated picks and returning a massive profit of $6,529 for any $100 player who followed them.

If you're looking for a pick that will give you a huge edge in your 2018 March Madness bracket, their model says you should back 10-seed Oklahoma against 7-seed Rhode Island..



Many pundits are focusing on Oklahoma's late-season struggles after the Sooners dropped 11 of their last 15 games. But Rhode Island, after winning 16 straight games in the middle of the season, went just 4-4 down the stretch.



The Rams struggled mightily on offense at times during that span, scoring just 48 points against Saint Joseph's and then mustering just 57 in a loss to Davidson in the A-10 Tournament final.



They'll need a far better showing offensively to keep pace with an Oklahoma team that finished fourth in the nation in scoring with 85.2 points per game. And rebounding should be a big edge for the Sooners since they average four more boards per game.



Oklahoma will still have the best player on the floor in guard Trae Young, the nation's leader in scoring (27.4 points per game) and assists (8.8).

Don't fall into the trap of believing Oklahoma doesn't belong in the 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket. Pick them to pull a first-round upset.

Another curveball: Michigan State rebounds from a disappointing performance in the Big Ten Tournament and makes a run all the way to the Final Four as a No. 3 seed. Look for a 21-point win and cover from Michigan State against Bucknell in the first round.



Michigan State has not advanced past the second round of the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons. However, Tom Izzo's squad is stacked with talented veterans.



The Spartans are led by Sophomore forward Miles Bridges. The second-team All-American leads the team with 16.9 points per game and is second with 6.9 rebounds per game. Bridges' ability to play inside or outside pairs well with sophomore guard Cassius Winston, who is averaging 12.6 points and 6.8 assists. Winston is shooting an impressive 52.6 percent from three-point range this season.



Their early exit in the Big Ten Tournament hurt Michigan State in the eyes of the selection committee, but the model is still extremely high on a team that has won 13 of its past 14 games. In fact, SportsLine's model gives the Spartans the highest percentage chance of winning the Midwest Region and the second-best chance of any team to make the Final Four at 29.9 percent.

