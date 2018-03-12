March Madness 2018 bracket predictions: Computer model says Kentucky primed for upset

It's time to fill out your 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket and prove you know more about college basketball than anyone else. But before you make a single pick, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying. The advanced computer model has proven to be a fantastic go-to source for March Madness. Last year, it went a stunning 27-5 straight up for first-round games.

The computer simulates each and every game 10,000 times to determine a final score and player statistics. Its picks for the 2018 NCAA Tournament are posted, and there is no shortage of upsets.

This computer doesn't just go chalk, either. It nailed 12 of the 15 first-round upsets over the past two years. Of the 12 double-digit seeds that rocked wins in the first round, it amazingly hit on nine of them over the same time period.

That included the two big shockers of 2016. The projection model accurately predicted that No. 14 seed Stephen F. Austin would stun third-seeded West Virginia, and also had No. 13 seed Hawaii shocking fourth-seeded California.

This March, it has pinpointed marquee teams it believes you'll want to stay clear of when making your picks.

We can tell you that one of them is No. 5 seed Kentucky, one of college basketball's most storied programs. The Wildcats are on a roll, having just won the SEC Tournament. Among the No. 5 seeds, Big Blue is the least likely to advance to the second round or the Sweet 16.

According to the projections, the Wildcats (24-10) have just a 64 percent chance of beating No. 12 Davidson (21-11) in the opening round in Boise. That's far and away the lowest percentage of the four No. 5 seeds, as West Virginia, Ohio State and Clemson each have a better than an 81 percent chance at advancing.

We've come to expect a No. 12 seed pulling off an opening-round shocker. It has happened in 28 of the last 32 years. Over the past six tournaments, No. 5 seeds have a record of just 13-11.

Kentucky is expected to be a popular pick to go deep into the 2018 NCAA Tournament. Since losing four straight in early February, the Wildcats have won seven of eight, including handling tournament teams Alabama (twice, by 10 and 23), Missouri (by 21) and Tennessee (77-72 on Sunday to secure their fourth straight SEC Tournament championship).

But this is the youngest team John Calipari has had in Lexington -- and that's saying a lot. Don't go all-in on the Wildcats in your brackets.

Davidson has won eight of nine, including a thrilling 58-57 win over Rhode Island to qualify for the Big Dance.

You think that one is a stunner? You should see the other teams, several of which are seeded higher than Kentucky, that SportsLine's computer is warning us about. It will have you rethinking everything about your bracket.

