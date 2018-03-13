March Madness 2018 bracket: Proven computer simulation predicts NCAA Tournament upsets
Our advanced computer model correctly predicted 9 out of 12 first-round upsets the past two years
March Madness is officially here! You can pick your 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket based on mascots, based on your limited knowledge of most of the teams ... or you can trust science that has been proven to work. That'll give you a big edge in your pool.
The past two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round, including No. 11 seed Xavier, No. 12 seed Middle Tennessee State, No. 13 seed Hawaii and No. 14 seed Stephen F. Austin.
Their model was also a stellar 27-5 picking games in the opening round last year. So yeah, it's probably worth your time to take a look before you fill out your bracket.
They ran thousands of simulations this year to come up with the perfect 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket, and find out which teams will pull off the biggest upsets.
What they found: No. 7 seed Arkansas falls to 10th-seeded Butler in the first round. The Bulldogs take this matchup outright in over 62 percent of simulations.
Butler comes into the postseason with three losses in its past four games and squeaked into the NCAA Tournament with an underwhelming 20-13 mark overall. But the Bulldogs provide major matchup issues for Arkansas, which has one of the worst defenses in the nation at 75.5 points allowed per game.
Butler averages nearly 80 points on offense and has an elite scorer in Kelan Martin, who's scoring 20.8 points per game. The Razorbacks were bounced from the SEC Tournament because they let Tennessee shoot nearly 65 percent from beyond the arc, and the model is predicting another defensive breakdown.
Back Butler, a program that has won at least one game in its past six NCAA Tournament appearances, to knock off Arkansas.
Another huge curveball: No. 14 seed Stephen F. Austin pulls off a shocking upset against No. 3 seed Texas Tech. It wouldn't be the first time the Lumberjacks have caused mayhem in March, either. They defeated third-seeded West Virginia in 2016 by 14 points in another huge NCAA Tournament upset.
That wasn't a fluke, either. No. 3 seeds have suffered five losses to No. 14 seeds in the past five years, and the past three No. 3 seeds to lose in the first round came from the Big 12.
That doesn't bode well for the Big 12's Texas Tech, which has lost five of seven games. The Red Raiders relied heavily on their shutdown defense all season, but their offense will be heavily tested against Stephen F. Austin. The Lumberjacks lead the nation in steals -- creating a whopping 10.3 takeaways per game. They're a 2018 NCAA Tournament upset pick you need to be all over.
SportsLine's model also has one region where you need to pick the Nos. 11, 12 and 13 seeds, and another region with a No. 4 seed in the Final Four. Nailing those picks could literally make or break your bracket.
So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2018 bracket? And which underdogs shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine to see the optimized NCAA Tournament bracket, and see which underdogs to lock in now, all from the model that nailed nine of 12 upsets by double-digit seeds the last two years.
-
Bracket Voodoo: 5 top picks
Take a look at which teams Bracket Voodoo who could make you a winner in your bracket cont...
-
San Diego State's travel gets tricky
California law prevents state-funded travel to states with what are seen as discriminatory...
-
Five must-watch first-round NCAA games
The best of Thursday and Friday features Hogs vs. Hogs and Wildcats vs. Wildcats
-
How to find truTV channel
It's the question we ask every March: What channel is truTV?
-
Printable NCAA Tournament bracket
Print out your bracket and fill out your tourney winners now that the field has been annou...
-
Sign up for bracket games for free!
Make sure to sign up for Bracket Games to create your own March Madness pool