March Madness 2018: Butler mascot Blue III chows on bacon as Bulldogs prepare for Arkansas

Butler slipped to a No. 10 seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament bracket revealed on Sunday. The Bulldogs will square off against another team represented by an animal mascot -- the Arkansas Razorbacks -- and the score already appears to be 1-0 in favor of the Bulldogs.

That's because Butler Blue III, the Bulldogs mascot, cruelly chomped down on a heaping of bacon on Monday after learning his team would be playing the Hogs, a potential foreshadowing of what Butler might do to Arkansas on the hardwood on Friday afternoon.

That is low-key trash talk at its finest. No words were said against Arkansas, but letting a dog chow down on the chopped up version of your opponents mascot is kind of a savage move.

The Razorbacks and Bulldogs will settle things for good on Friday afternoon in a first round matchup that will tip at approximately 3:10 p.m. ET on truTV.

Play March Madness Bracket Games with CBS Sports here​. Start up your own pool or enter our free contest.