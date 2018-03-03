March Madness 2018: Conference tournament brackets, automatic bids
First automatic bid goes out on Saturday
The first ticket to the Big Dance will be punched Saturday and we'll officially have our first team in the NCAA Tournament's field of 68.
The Ohio Valley Conference is the first of 32 conferences to hold its championship game.
Murray State (25-5) will face Belmont (24-8) at 8 p.m. ET in Evansville, Indiana in a battle of the top two teams in the OVC this season.
The Racers were the No. 1 seed and the Bruins were No. 2 in the OVC tourney. Belmont and Murray State have met twice before in the OVC title game with the Bruins winning in 2013 and 2015.
Here the full schedule of conference tournaments in action Saturday:
- America East: Quarterfinals
- Big Ten: Semifinals
- Colonial: First round
- Horizon: Quarterfinals
- MAAC: Quarterfinals
- Missouri Valley: Semifinals
- Northeast: Semifinals
- Ohio Valley: Finals
- SoCon: Quarterfinals
- Summit: Quarterfinals
- WCC: Quarterfinals
|2018 conference tournaments
|Conference
|Tournament site
|Dates
|2018 Champion
|AAC
|Orlando, Fla.
|March 8-11
|
|ACC
|Brooklyn
|March 6-10
|
|America East
|Campus sites
|March 3, 6 & 10
|
|Atlantic 10
|Washington D.C.
|March 7-11
|
|Atlantic Sun
|Campus sites
|Feb. 26-March 4
|
|Big East
|New York
|March 7-10
|
|Big Sky
|Reno, Nev.
|March 6, 8-10
|
|Big South
|Campus sites
|Feb. 27, March 1-4
|
|Big Ten
|New York
|Feb. 28-March 4
|
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 7-10
|
|Big West
|Anaheim
|March 8-10
|
|Colonial
|North Charleston, S.C.
|March 3-6
|
|Conference USA
|Frisco, Texas
|March 7-10
|
|Horizon League
|Detroit
|March 2-6
|
|Ivy League
|Philadelphia
|March 10-11
|
|MAAC
|Albany, N.Y.
|March 1-5
|
|MAC
| Campus sites
Cleveland, Ohio
|March 5, 7-10
|
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Va.
|March 5-10
|
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 1-4
|
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 7-10
|
|Northeast
|Campus sites
|Feb. 28, March 3 & 6
|
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Ind.
|Feb. 28, March 1-3
|
|Pac-12
|Las Vegas
|March 7-10
|
|Patriot
|Campus sites
|Feb. 27, March 1,4 and 7
|
|SEC
|St. Louis
|March 7-11
|
|Southern
|Asheville, N.C
|March 1-5
|
|Southland
|Katy, Texas
|March 7-11
|
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|March 3-6
|
|Sun Belt
|New Orleans
|March 7-11
|
|SWAC
|Houston
|March 6, 9-10
|
|WAC
|Las Vegas
|March 7-10
|
|West Coast
|Las Vegas
|March 1-6
|
