March Madness 2018: Conference tournament brackets, automatic bids

The first ticket to the Big Dance will be punched Saturday and we'll officially have our first team in the NCAA Tournament's field of 68.

The Ohio Valley Conference is the first of 32 conferences to hold its championship game.

Murray State (25-5) will face Belmont (24-8) at 8 p.m. ET in Evansville, Indiana in a battle of the top two teams in the OVC this season.

The Racers were the No. 1 seed and the Bruins were No. 2 in the OVC tourney. Belmont and Murray State have met twice before in the OVC title game with the Bruins winning in 2013 and 2015.

Here the full schedule of conference tournaments in action Saturday: