March Madness 2018: Conference tournament brackets, automatic bids

First automatic bid goes out on Saturday

The first ticket to the Big Dance will be punched Saturday and we'll officially have our first team in the NCAA Tournament's field of 68.

The Ohio Valley Conference is the first of 32 conferences to hold its championship game.

Murray State (25-5) will face Belmont (24-8) at 8 p.m. ET in Evansville, Indiana in a battle of the top two teams in the OVC this season.

The Racers were the No. 1 seed and the Bruins were No. 2 in the OVC tourney. Belmont and Murray State have met twice before in the OVC title game with the Bruins winning in 2013 and 2015.

Here the full schedule of conference tournaments in action Saturday:

2018 conference tournaments
Conference Tournament site Dates 2018 Champion
AAC Orlando, Fla. March 8-11
ACC Brooklyn March 6-10
America East Campus sites March 3, 6 & 10
Atlantic 10 Washington D.C. March 7-11
Atlantic Sun Campus sites Feb. 26-March 4
Big East New York March 7-10
Big Sky Reno, Nev. March 6, 8-10
Big South Campus sites Feb. 27, March 1-4
Big Ten New York Feb. 28-March 4
Big 12 Kansas City March 7-10
Big West Anaheim March 8-10
Colonial North Charleston, S.C. March 3-6
Conference USA Frisco, Texas March 7-10
Horizon League Detroit March 2-6
Ivy League Philadelphia March 10-11
MAAC Albany, N.Y. March 1-5
MAC Campus sites
Cleveland, Ohio 		March 5, 7-10
MEAC Norfolk, Va. March 5-10
Missouri Valley St. Louis March 1-4
Mountain West Las Vegas March 7-10
Northeast Campus sites Feb. 28, March 3 & 6
Ohio Valley Evansville, Ind. Feb. 28, March 1-3
Pac-12 Las Vegas March 7-10
Patriot Campus sites Feb. 27, March 1,4 and 7
SEC St. Louis March 7-11
Southern Asheville, N.C March 1-5
Southland Katy, Texas March 7-11
Summit Sioux Falls, S.D. March 3-6
Sun Belt New Orleans March 7-11
SWAC Houston March 6, 9-10
WAC Las Vegas March 7-10
West Coast Las Vegas March 1-6
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
    FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES