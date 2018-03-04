March Madness 2018: Conference tournament brackets, NCAA automatic bids
Radford, Loyola-Chicago and Lipscomb are in the NCAA Tournament
For the first time in 33 years, Loyola-Chicago will compete for the national championship as a participant in the NCAA Tournament. That 1985 team made to the Sweet 16 before falling to eventual runner-up Georgetown, and now Porter Moser's Ramblers will try to put together a run of their own after defeating Illinois State in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship to claim that league's automatic bid.
Loyola-Chicago, Radford and Lipscomb punched their tickets to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, three of the four automatic bids to be awarded. The remaining bid will be awarded to the winner of Purdue-Michigan in the Big Ten championship game (CBS, CBSSports.com).
Radford won the Big South tournament final in buzzer-beating fashion, snagging a ticket to the Big Dance with a 55-52 win against Liberty.
Lipscomb was lucky to hold off Florida Gulf Coast in the Atlantic Sun final. After leading by 29 points at halftime, FGCU came roaring back with a 65-point second half only to fall short in a 108-96 defeat. It's the first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance for the Bisons, the No. 2 seed in the A-Sun tournament. Murray State got the first bid of the year, winning the Ohio Valley conference tournament final against Belmont on Saturday.
These other conferences also had tournament action on Sunday:
- Colonial: Quarterfinals
- Horizon: Quarterfinals
- MAAC: Semifinals
- Patriot League: Semifinals
- SoCon: Semifinals
- Summit: Quarterfinals
|2018 conference tournaments
|Conference
|Tournament site
|Dates
|2018 Champion
|AAC
|Orlando, Fla.
|March 8-11
|
|ACC
|Brooklyn
|March 6-10
|
|America East
|Campus sites
|March 3, 6 & 10
|
|Atlantic 10
|Washington D.C.
|March 7-11
|
|Atlantic Sun
|Campus sites
|Feb. 26-March 4
|Lipscomb
|Big East
|New York
|March 7-10
|
|Big Sky
|Reno, Nev.
|March 6, 8-10
|
|Big South
|Campus sites
|Feb. 27, March 1-4
| Radford
|Big Ten
|New York
|Feb. 28-March 4
|
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 7-10
|
|Big West
|Anaheim
|March 8-10
|
|Colonial
|North Charleston, S.C.
|March 3-6
|
|Conference USA
|Frisco, Texas
|March 7-10
|
|Horizon League
|Detroit
|March 2-6
|
|Ivy League
|Philadelphia
|March 10-11
|
|MAAC
|Albany, N.Y.
|March 1-5
|
|MAC
| Campus sites
Cleveland, Ohio
|March 5, 7-10
|
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Va.
|March 5-10
|
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 1-4
|Loyola (Chicago)
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 7-10
|
|Northeast
|Campus sites
|Feb. 28, March 3 & 6
|
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Ind.
|Feb. 28, March 1-3
|Murray State
|Pac-12
|Las Vegas
|March 7-10
|
|Patriot
|Campus sites
|Feb. 27, March 1,4 and 7
|
|SEC
|St. Louis
|March 7-11
|
|Southern
|Asheville, N.C
|March 1-5
|
|Southland
|Katy, Texas
|March 7-11
|
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|March 3-6
|
|Sun Belt
|New Orleans
|March 7-11
|
|SWAC
|Houston
|March 6, 9-10
|
|WAC
|Las Vegas
|March 7-10
|
|West Coast
|Las Vegas
|March 1-6
|
-
