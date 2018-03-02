March Madness 2018: Conference tournament brackets, tourney schedule

Rutgers pulls big upset, charges into Big Ten quarterfinals

Who  says the Big Ten Tournament is out of place in The Big Apple?

Certainly not the "local" team, which pulled off a huge upset Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament in New York. Rutgers, the No. 14 and lowest seed in the 14-team tourney continued its improbable run into the quarterfinals with a 76-69 victory over No. 6 seed Indiana.

The Scarlet Knights spoiled an anticipated matchup in Friday's quarterfinals between the Hoosiers and No 3. seed Purdue. Instead the Boilermakers will face Rutgers in the last Big Ten quarterfinal game of the day. at Madison Square Garden.

Here's what conference tournaments are in action on Friday.:

2018 conference tournaments
ConferenceTournament siteDates2018 Champion
AACOrlando, Fla.March 8-11
ACCBrooklynMarch 6-10
America EastCampus sitesMarch 3, 6 & 10
Atlantic 10Washington D.C.March 7-11
Atlantic SunCampus sitesFeb. 26-March 4
Big EastNew YorkMarch 7-10
Big SkyReno, Nev.March 6, 8-10
Big SouthCampus sitesFeb. 27, March 1-4
Big TenNew YorkFeb. 28-March 4
Big 12Kansas CityMarch 7-10
Big WestAnaheimMarch 8-10
ColonialNorth Charleston, S.C.March 3-6
Conference USAFrisco, TexasMarch 7-10
Horizon LeagueDetroitMarch 2-6
Ivy LeaguePhiladelphiaMarch 10-11
MAACAlbany, N.Y.March 1-5
MACCampus sites
Cleveland, Ohio		March 5, 7-10
MEACNorfolk, Va.March 5-10
Missouri ValleySt. LouisMarch 1-4
Mountain WestLas VegasMarch 7-10
NortheastCampus sitesFeb. 28, March 3 & 6
Ohio ValleyEvansville, Ind.Feb. 28, March 1-3
Pac-12Las VegasMarch 7-10
PatriotCampus sitesFeb. 27, March 1,4 and 7
SECSt. LouisMarch 7-11
SouthernAsheville, N.CMarch 1-5
SouthlandKaty, TexasMarch 7-11
SummitSioux Falls, S.D.March 3-6
Sun BeltNew OrleansMarch 7-11
SWACHoustonMarch 6, 9-10
WACLas VegasMarch 7-10
West CoastLas VegasMarch 1-6
