March Madness 2018: Conference tournament brackets, tourney schedule
Rutgers pulls big upset, charges into Big Ten quarterfinals
Who says the Big Ten Tournament is out of place in The Big Apple?
Certainly not the "local" team, which pulled off a huge upset Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament in New York. Rutgers, the No. 14 and lowest seed in the 14-team tourney continued its improbable run into the quarterfinals with a 76-69 victory over No. 6 seed Indiana.
The Scarlet Knights spoiled an anticipated matchup in Friday's quarterfinals between the Hoosiers and No 3. seed Purdue. Instead the Boilermakers will face Rutgers in the last Big Ten quarterfinal game of the day. at Madison Square Garden.
Here's what conference tournaments are in action on Friday.:
- Big South: Semifinals
- Big Ten: Quarterfinals
- Horizon: First round
- MAAC: Quarterfinals
- Missouri Valley: Quarterfinals
- Ohio Valley: Semifinals
- SoCon: First round
|2018 conference tournaments
|Conference
|Tournament site
|Dates
|2018 Champion
|AAC
|Orlando, Fla.
|March 8-11
|
|ACC
|Brooklyn
|March 6-10
|
|America East
|Campus sites
|March 3, 6 & 10
|
|Atlantic 10
|Washington D.C.
|March 7-11
|
|Atlantic Sun
|Campus sites
|Feb. 26-March 4
|
|Big East
|New York
|March 7-10
|
|Big Sky
|Reno, Nev.
|March 6, 8-10
|
|Big South
|Campus sites
|Feb. 27, March 1-4
|
|Big Ten
|New York
|Feb. 28-March 4
|
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 7-10
|
|Big West
|Anaheim
|March 8-10
|
|Colonial
|North Charleston, S.C.
|March 3-6
|
|Conference USA
|Frisco, Texas
|March 7-10
|
|Horizon League
|Detroit
|March 2-6
|
|Ivy League
|Philadelphia
|March 10-11
|
|MAAC
|Albany, N.Y.
|March 1-5
|
|MAC
|Campus sites
Cleveland, Ohio
|March 5, 7-10
|
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Va.
|March 5-10
|
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 1-4
|
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 7-10
|
|Northeast
|Campus sites
|Feb. 28, March 3 & 6
|
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Ind.
|Feb. 28, March 1-3
|
|Pac-12
|Las Vegas
|March 7-10
|
|Patriot
|Campus sites
|Feb. 27, March 1,4 and 7
|
|SEC
|St. Louis
|March 7-11
|
|Southern
|Asheville, N.C
|March 1-5
|
|Southland
|Katy, Texas
|March 7-11
|
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|March 3-6
|
|Sun Belt
|New Orleans
|March 7-11
|
|SWAC
|Houston
|March 6, 9-10
|
|WAC
|Las Vegas
|March 7-10
|
|West Coast
|Las Vegas
|March 1-6
|
