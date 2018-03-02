March Madness 2018: Conference tournament brackets, tourney schedule

Who says the Big Ten Tournament is out of place in The Big Apple?

Certainly not the "local" team, which pulled off a huge upset Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament in New York. Rutgers, the No. 14 and lowest seed in the 14-team tourney continued its improbable run into the quarterfinals with a 76-69 victory over No. 6 seed Indiana.

The Scarlet Knights spoiled an anticipated matchup in Friday's quarterfinals between the Hoosiers and No 3. seed Purdue. Instead the Boilermakers will face Rutgers in the last Big Ten quarterfinal game of the day. at Madison Square Garden.

Here's what conference tournaments are in action on Friday.: