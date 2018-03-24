March Madness 2018: Early betting lines, odds, point spreads for NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a college basketball dream trip. Play Round-by-Round now.

The Elite Eight is set and the lines are out for this weekend's games. After upsetting Kentucky, Kansas State is a 1.5-point favorite vs. Loyola-Chicago on Saturday in the South Regional in Atlanta. In the West Regional in Los Angeles, Michigan is a 4.5-point favorite over Florida State in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

In the East Regional, Villanova is a 6.5 favorite over Texas Tech, while Duke is a 3.5 favorite over Kansas in the Midwest Regional. Both these matchups are slated for Sunday.

Elite Eight: Saturday, March 24

6:09 p.m. -- No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago, TBS (Kansas State -1.5)



8:49 p.m. -- No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 9 Florida State, TBS (Michigan -4.5)

Elite Eight: Sunday, March 25