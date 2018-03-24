March Madness 2018: Early betting lines, odds, point spreads for NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
This is how the Las Vegas oddsmakers set the lines for Elite Eight NCAA Tournament games
The Elite Eight is set and the lines are out for this weekend's games. After upsetting Kentucky, Kansas State is a 1.5-point favorite vs. Loyola-Chicago on Saturday in the South Regional in Atlanta. In the West Regional in Los Angeles, Michigan is a 4.5-point favorite over Florida State in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.
In the East Regional, Villanova is a 6.5 favorite over Texas Tech, while Duke is a 3.5 favorite over Kansas in the Midwest Regional. Both these matchups are slated for Sunday.
Elite Eight: Saturday, March 24
- 6:09 p.m. -- No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago, TBS (Kansas State -1.5)
- 8:49 p.m. -- No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 9 Florida State, TBS (Michigan -4.5)
Elite Eight: Sunday, March 25
- 2:20 p.m. -- No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (CBS) (Villanova -6.5)
- 5:05 p.m. -- No. 2 Duke vs. No. 1 Kansas (CBS) (Duke -3.5)
