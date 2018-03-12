March Madness 2018 games on TBS: Channel, schedule, game times, live stream

The NCAA Tournament officially kicks off on Tuesday and Wednesday with teams from the First Four participating in Dayton. Then it's on to the round of 64 starting Thursday with March Madness kicking off in full.

As is the case once again this year, CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV will be the exclusive carriers of the tournament. Which means it's once again time to figure out where those channels are. Have no fear, we're here to help.

What channel is TBS on my television?

Below is the programming information for each television carrier. You can also go to the TBS website using their channel locator to find more information by clicking here.

AT&T Uverse: Channel 112, Channel 1112 (HD)

DISH Network: Channel 139, Channel 9430 (HD)

DIRECTV: Channel 247, Channel 247-1 (HD)

SlingTV: Click HERE

PlayStation VUE: Click HERE

Time Warner Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code

Comcast/XFinity Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code

Charter Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code

Cox Communications: Click HERE to search by zip code

Bright House Networks: Click HERE to search by zip code

Cablevision/Optimum: Click HERE to search by zip code

Cable One: Click HERE to search by zip code

Mediacom: Click HERE to search by zip code

Suddenlink Communications: Click HERE to search by zip code

WOW! cable: Click HERE to search by zip code

TBS NCAA Tournament games:

First round: Thursday, March 15

2 p.m. ET -- No. 16 Penn vs. No. 1 Kansas

4:30 p.m. ET -- No. 9 NC State vs. No. 8 Seton Hall

7:20 p.m. ET -- No. 11 San Diego State vs. No. 6 Houston

9:50 p.m. ET -- No. 14 Montana vs. No. 3 Michigan

First round: Friday, March 16

2 p.m. ET -- No. 15 Georgia State vs. No. 2 Cincinnati

4:30 p.m. ET -- No. 10 Texas vs. No. 7 Nevada

7:20 p.m. ET -- No. 16 NC Central/Texas Southern vs. No. 1 Xavier

9:50 p.m. ET -- No. 9Florida State vs. No. 8 Missouri