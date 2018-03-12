March Madness 2018 games on TNT: Channel, schedule, game times, live stream

The NCAA Tournament officially kicks off on Tuesday and Wednesday with teams from the First Four participating in Dayton. Then it's on to the round of 64 starting Thursday with March Madness kicking off in full.

As is the case once again this year, CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV will be the exclusive carriers of the tournament. Which means it's once again time to figure out where those channels are. Have no fear, we're here to help.

What channel is TNT on my television?

Below is the programming information for each television carrier. You can also go to the TBS website using their channel locator to find more information by clicking here.

AT&T Uverse: Channel 108, Channel 1108 (HD)

DISH Network: Channel 138, Channel 9420 (HD)

DIRECTV: Channel 245, Channel 245-1 (HD)

SlingTV: Click HERE

PlayStation VUE: Click HERE

Time Warner Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code

Comcast/XFinity Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code

Charter Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code

Cox Communications: Click HERE to search by zip code

Bright House Networks: Click HERE to search by zip code

Cablevision/Optimum: Click HERE to search by zip code

Cable One: Click HERE to search by zip code

Mediacom: Click HERE to search by zip code

Suddenlink Communications: Click HERE to search by zip code

WOW! cable: Click HERE to search by zip code

TNT NCAA Tournament games:

First round: Thursday, March 15

1:30 p.m. ET -- No. 13 UNCG vs. No. 4 Gonzaga

4 p.m. ET -- No. 12 South Dakota State vs. No. 5 Ohio State

6:50 p.m. ET -- No. 16 LIU-Brooklyn/Radford vs. No. 1 Villanova

9:20 p.m. ET -- No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 8 Virginia Tech 9:20 p.m.

First round: Friday, March 16

1:30 p.m. ET -- No. 13 Marshall vs. No. 4 Wichita State

4 p.m. ET -- No. 12 Murray State vs. No. 5 West Virginia

6:50 p.m. ET -- No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 8 Creighton

9:20 p.m. ET -- No. 16 UMBC vs. No. 1 Virginia